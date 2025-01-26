Kofi Mole Critiques Amerado’s Lyrical Substance, Says He’s Not Worthy of a Response Yet

In a candid interview with KSS, rapper Kofi Mole, born Edward Kofi Agyemang Amoah, shared his thoughts on fellow artist Amerado, suggesting that the latter’s lyrical content lacks the depth required to engage in a meaningful rap battle.

Mole, known for his distinct style, made it clear that he doesn’t consider Amerado worthy of his attention unless he steps up his game.

“To give Amerado that time for my studio session, he has to level up. I feel like he doesn’t have substance,” Mole said, expressing his frustration with Amerado’s approach to rap. The comment came amid an ongoing back-and-forth in the Ghanaian rap scene, but Mole made it clear that until Amerado improves his lyrical content and flow, he has no intention of responding to any diss tracks.

While the rap industry often thrives on rivalries, Mole’s statement highlights the importance he places on substance and skill over mere bravado. For now, it seems that Amerado will need to elevate his craft if he hopes to earn a response from one of Ghana’s respected hip-hop figures.