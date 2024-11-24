Monday, November 25, 2024
    Kuami Eugene Opens Up About His New Record Label, Plans for Future Growth

    By: News Ghana

    Date:

    Highlife and hiplife musician Kuami Eugene has shared insights into his new record label while clarifying his ongoing relationship with Lynx Entertainment.

    Although he has launched his own label, Rock Star Records, Kuami Eugene remains signed under Lynx Entertainment for his musical activities.

    Speaking to Joy FM’s Kwame Dadzie, Kuami Eugene explained that his new label is structured to support and enhance his career. “I have a rep in the US and the UK. I just signed a deal with Ditto Music, and that one is under Rock Star Records and not Lynx Entertainment,” he revealed.

    On the subject of signing other artists, the musician emphasized that his current priority is to focus on building his personal brand and global presence before expanding the label. “I’m a handful already,” he said, indicating that for now, his label’s efforts will be dedicated to his own growth in the industry.

    Looking ahead, Kuami Eugene expressed ambitions of hosting a 20,000-capacity event and establishing an annual show to solidify his position in the music scene. Only once he has achieved these milestones will he consider bringing other artists under Rock Star Records.

    News Ghana
    News Ghanahttps://www.newsghana.com.gh/
    News Ghana is a premier news source that covers daily news of Ghana, Africa and the World over.

