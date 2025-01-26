Land Guard Crisis: Nungua Stool, Silver City, Widow Praise Mahama, Judiciary, and Police

The Nugua Stool, Silver City Limited, and Madam Prempeh, a widow, have commended President John Dramani Mahama, the Judicial Service, the Ghana Police Service, the media, and the public for their collective support in addressing land guard activities orchestrated by Theophilus Teiko Tagoe.

In a statement issued, the parties acknowledged a significant return to peace in the area, crediting recent legal interventions for this change.

According to the statement, an Interpleader was filed in court to halt ongoing handguard operations, including the demolition of residential properties. The court ruled in favor of the plaintiffs, issuing a restraining order against Tagoe and effectively calming the affected community.

Despite these achievements, the parties have raised fresh concerns about attempts to undermine the court’s decision. They allege that Tagoe, with the alleged support of certain police officers, including Mr. Ahim and Danso, is working to bypass the ruling.

He is reportedly seeking police protection under false pretenses, claiming that peace has not been restored and that his workers are being harassed. The statement strongly refutes these allegations, emphasizing that there are no workers involved and the neighborhood remains peaceful.

The Nugua Stool, Silver City Limited, and Madam Prempeh are calling on President Mahama, the Ghana Police Service, the Judicial Service, the media, and the public to intervene to ensure that the court’s ruling is upheld. They also urge the authorities to hold any public officials aiding Tagoe’s actions accountable.

Legal Context: The Interpleader Mechanism

An Interpleader, as defined under the High Court’s Civil Procedure Rules (C.I. 47), is a legal action allowing individuals or entities to challenge property claims under threat of execution. This process halts any intended execution until the court can hear and resolve the claim.

Silver City Limited successfully filed an Interpleader, prompting the court to stay demolition activities pending further trials. This legal intervention has been instrumental in restoring order to the community.

Renewed Hope for Peace

The group remains optimistic that continued public and institutional support will help permanently resolve the land guard crisis. They are committed to ensuring that peace and stability prevail in the neighborhood, safeguarding the rights and properties of all residents.

As the case progresses, the parties urge the public and relevant authorities to remain vigilant and ensure that the rule of law is upheld to prevent further disruptions caused by land guard activities.