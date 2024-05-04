Landslide kills 4 in Cameroon’s Far North Region

At least four people were killed in a landslide in Cameroon’s Far North Region, local authorities said Friday.

The incident, which occurred on Thursday in the Frolina neighborhood of Maroua, the region’s chief town, also left two others injured. Police attributed the landslide to the “precarious geological conditions” of the area, surrounded by mountains.

In an incident in 2022, a landslide during a funeral in the country’s capital city of Yaounde killed at least 30 people.