Apostle John Brahene, Senior Pastor, Divine Community Chapel, Dodowa-Ayikuma, has admonished Ghanaians to uphold their culture and not trade it.

He said Ghana was blessed with rich cultures across all tribes and that they must be preserved and passed on to younger generations.

The Senior Pastor said this when the Church marked its ‘Cultural Day’ to commemorate the 64th Independence anniversary of Ghana.

He said foreign cultures such as Gay and Lesbian practices were not Biblical and against Ghana’s cultural values and must not be entertained.

Apostle Brahene said, “The morals we teach our children through the word of God and our cultural values must not be handed over to the internet with our children practicing strange things.”

He, therefore, urged parents to show particular interest in what their wards did at home and in school and ensured that they remained on the “right path.”

The Church prayed for the nation and its leaders.

