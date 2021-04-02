Former President John Dramani Mahama and his wife, Lordina, have asked Ghanaians to use the occasion of Easter to forgive one another and move on in unity.

In a message on Good Friday, the former President and his wife said: “They whipped Him. They spat on Him. They mocked Him. They treated Him like a criminal. Drained of all strength, they forced Him to carry a heavy cross. And then although He had committed no crime, they crucified Him.”

“But bloodied and disgraced on the cross at Calvary, He, out of a pure heart, forgave them.”

“As we commemorate the crucifixion of our Lord on Good Friday, may we reflect on His gift of sacrifice and embrace His enduring lesson of forgiveness.”

“Let us forgive one another and move on in unity.”

