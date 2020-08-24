Robert Lewandowski was crowned the top scorer of the 2019/20 Champions League season with 15 goals.

The Polish striker came close to 16 when a first-half attempt hit the post in the 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in Sunday’s final.

He ended the season with 55 goals in all competitions.

Cristiano Ronaldo retains the record for the highest number of Champions League goals in one season, with 17 goals in 2013-2014.

Top scorers:

15: Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

10: Haaland (Dortmund)

9: Gnabry (Bayern Munich)

6: Depay (Lyon), Jesus (Man City), Kane (Tottenham), Mertens (Napoli), Sterling (Man City)

5: Benzema (Real Madrid), Icardi (PSG), Ilicic (Atalanta), Martinez (Inter Milan), Mbappe (PSG), Son Heung-min (Tottenham), Suarez (Barcelona)

