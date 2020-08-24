Chinese researchers have found how 10-HDA, an active substance only found in natural royal jelly, can boost the immune system.

Often referred to as royal jelly acid, 10-HDA has been found to have anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial effects. It also shows the ability to inhibit the growth of cancer cells, but how it promotes immunity remains unclear.

In the new study, researchers from the Institute of Apicultural Research under the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, injected mice with an immunosuppressive drug to suppress their immunity and then gave 10-HDA to the mice.

Results showed that 10-HDA can enhance and restore the proliferation of T cells and B cells in the thymus and spleen. T cells and B cells are two primary types of lymphocytes that play a crucial role in the immune response. It can also boost the expression of some proteins that are involved in immune responses.

The researchers said their study showed that 10-HDA is a potential agent for improving immunity in the thymus and spleen, and offers new hope for applying natural products to therapies for immunodeficiency.

The study has been published in the journal Expert Opinion on Therapeutic Targets.