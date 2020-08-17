Head of the Libyan Higher National Commission of Elections Imad Al-Sayah on Sunday met with German Ambassador to Libya Oliver Owcza here and discussed readiness of the commission to carry out future elections in Libya, according to a statement issued by the commission.

“The meeting discussed the effectiveness and efficiency of the international support supervised by the United Nations Support Mission in Libya to the commission in the field of international expertise and election technology,” the statement said.

Amid insecurity and chaos, Libya has been struggling to make a democratic transition ever since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi’s regime in 2011. The North African nation is politically divided between eastern and western governments, both competing for dominance.