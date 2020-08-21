UN-backed Prime Minister of Libya Fayez Serraj Friday announced cease-fire and ending of all hostilities in Libya, calling for presidential and parliamentary elections.

“Based on the political and national responsibility, and the current situation in the country and the region, as well as the pandemic situation, president of the Presidential Council of the Government of National Accord issues orders to all its military forces to immediately cease fire and end all hostilities in the Libyan territories,” the UN-backed government said in a statement.

“As the president issues announcement of cease-fire, he stresses that the ultimate purpose is to restore the full sovereignty on the Libyan soil and evacuation of foreign mercenaries and forces,” the statement said.

The statement also stressed the need to reopen oilfields and ports and resume oil exports, provided that the oil revenues are deposited in the account of the state-owned National Oil Corporation (NOC) at the Libyan Foreign Bank.

The president also calls for presidential and parliamentary elections in March, according to a proper constitutional base that all Libyans agree upon, the statement said.

Meanwhile, Speaker of the eastern-based House of Representatives (parliament) Aguila Saleh Friday called for cease-fire and elections, as well as resumption of oil exports.

Serraj’s UN-backed government had been engaged in a deadly armed conflict against the eastern-based army, which is allied with the eastern-based House of Representatives, for more than a year over control of the capital Tripoli, before his government recently took over all western Libya.

After the eastern-based army withdrew from western Libya, the UN-backed government has been trying to take control of the city of Sirte and Jufra district in central Libya.