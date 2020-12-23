The 2020 edition of the “light up the city”-a beautification project-has been launched in Accra with major streets in the national capital laced with decorative lights.

The project, started in 2019, is an initiative of Jandel Limited, an Event Management organisation and the Accra Metropolitan Area aimed at beautifying the city and promoting tourism through paintings and drawings.

Madam Afi Amoro, CEO of Jandel Limited, said, “It is our hope that this initiative will improve the socio-economic impact of Ghana’s capital through culture and tourism as well as open up employment opportunities for local artisans,” she said.

Madam Amoro said the murals would project Ghana internationally and help in redefining Accra as Africa’s Art Centre.

She said plans were advanced to replicate the experience throughout the country, saying, they had already “lit up” Kumasi and Takoradi.

Mr Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah, Mayor of Accra, told the GNA that the Assembly was committed to making Accra an art and tourism city to boost the local economy.

He said the event formed part of plans to make Accra visible and attractive to tourists locally and internationally.

“We are eager to rebrand Accra and sustain it as an art and tourism city as well as a leading commercial and industrial hub,” he said.