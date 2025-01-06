Live: Ghana’s 8th Parliament Officially Dissolves Amid Criticism of Its Role in National Debt

Ghana’s 8th Parliament of the Fourth Republic has officially dissolved today, marking the conclusion of its legislative term that began in 2021.

The ceremony, presided over by Speaker Alban Bagbin, marks a significant moment in the country’s democratic history as the nation prepares for the formation of a new parliament following the December 2024 elections.

However, the dissolution comes amid criticism from key political figures, notably former Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu, who spoke out against the Parliament’s handling of the country’s economic challenges. In an interview with Channel One TV, Iddrisu expressed disappointment with the Parliament’s performance, particularly its failure to effectively curb excessive government borrowing.

The former Minority Leader argued that the hung Parliament, which often resulted in a divided legislature, missed key opportunities to hold the executive accountable. According to Iddrisu, a more proactive and stringent approach from Parliament could have been crucial in preventing the current unsustainable levels of national debt.

Iddrisu’s comments highlight the ongoing debate about the effectiveness of Ghana’s Parliament in ensuring fiscal discipline and managing the country’s financial health. As the country transitions to a new legislative session, the dissolution of the 8th Parliament raises important questions about the role of Parliament in maintaining a balance of power and addressing the pressing economic issues that continue to affect Ghana.