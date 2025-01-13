Mahama Ayariga Set to Become Majority Leader in Ghana’s 9th Parliament

Mahama Ayariga, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Bawku, is poised to be named the Majority Leader for the 9th Parliament of Ghana’s 4th Republic.

This announcement comes as Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, the current MP for Ajumako Enyan Essiam, steps down following his appointment by President John Mahama as the Minister for Finance designate.

Ayariga’s ascension to the position marks a significant shift in the NDC’s parliamentary leadership. Dr. Forson had replaced Haruna Iddrisu as Minority Leader in a highly publicized leadership reshuffle on January 24, 2023. The NDC National Chairman, John Asiedu Nketiah, had then justified the change as part of a larger restructuring effort within the party.

This latest leadership transition is seen as being much smoother compared to previous changes in the NDC parliamentary front. The peaceful nature of this transition reflects a more cohesive and cooperative effort within the party.

Ayariga, who was born on May 24, 1974, in Bawku, Upper East Region, is a seasoned politician and lawyer. He held significant roles in the previous John Dramani Mahama administration, serving as Minister of Information and Media Relations, as well as Minister for Youth and Sports between 2012 and 2017. He is known for his deep academic background, with a Master of Law (LLM) from Harvard Law School and a Bachelor of Law (LLB) from the University of Ghana. He began his career as a teaching assistant in Natural Resources and International Law at the University of Ghana, before co-founding the Legal Resources Centre, a human rights and community development organization.

Ayariga’s political journey began in 2005 when he was first elected as the MP for Bawku Central. After a brief setback in 2008, when he lost the seat to Adamu Dramani Sakande of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ayariga reclaimed the position in the 2012 general elections following a legal dispute that saw his rival disqualified. His rise through the ranks of Ghana’s political system culminated in his appointment as the Presidential Spokesperson under President John Atta Mills in 2009, followed by various deputy ministerial roles before being nominated as Minister for Information in 2013.

As the incoming Majority Leader, Mahama Ayariga’s leadership will play a crucial role in shaping the direction of the NDC’s parliamentary strategy as the country prepares for the new legislative term.