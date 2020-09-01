The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Tuesday.

IN ASIA

The Shanghai Composite Index opened at 3,389.74 points, down 5.94 points, or 0.17 percent.

The Shenzhen Component Index opened at 13,729.39 points, down 28.84 points, or 0.21 percent.

The Hang Seng Index opened at 25,085.67 points, down 91.38 points, or 0.36 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index opened at 5,959.90 points, down 100.60 points, or 1.66 percent.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average opened at 23,097.00 points, down 42.76 points, or 0.18 percent.

The Straits Times Index opened at 2,522.36 points, down 10.15 points, or 0.40 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index opened at 2,340.19 points, up 14.02 points, or 0.60 percent.

IN THE UNITED STATES

The S&P 500 Index closed at 3,500.31 points, down 7.70 points, or 0.22 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 28,430.05 points, down 223.82 points, or 0.78 percent.

The Nasdaq Composite Index closed at 11,775.46 points, up 79.82 points, or 0.68 percent.

IN EUROPE

The DAX Index closed at 12,945.38 points, down 87.82 points, or 0.67 percent.

The FTSE 100 Index had no trading.

The Paris CAC 40 closed at 4,947.22 points, down 55.72 points, or 1.11 percent.