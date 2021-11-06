Malawi rolls out COVID-19 vaccine express program

Malawi has rolled out COVID-19 Vaccine Express Program with an aim of reaching out to over a million Malawians with the vaccine by the end of December.

The Program, which is supported by the UNICEF, will involve deployment of health workers across the country to reach out to people in their locations with the vaccine for 60 days.

The country’s Minister of Health and Population Services, Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, launched the Program in the capital, Lilongwe, Friday, saying the initiative will enable the country to use “every dose available”.

“We are doing this to get as many Malawians vaccinated as possible,” the minister told journalists at the launch of the Program.

The minister said the UNICEF has also supported the country with ultra-cold equipment for the storage of the vaccine and that the equipment has already been installed at one of the country’s health facilities in Lilongwe.

The UNICEF’s support towards the COVID-19 Vaccine Express Program includes 35 Vans and minibuses which will be used to facilitate the administration of the vaccine across the country.

The UNICEF has described the Program as “an effort to reach the unreached across the country” and a “significant strategy for rapid scale-up of the vaccination exercise”.

According to the UNICEF Official, Dr. Steve Okokwu, the Program is an integrated one-stop center approach that will combine availability of vaccines and logistics, vaccinators and support staff, community mobilization team, IEC materials, Public Address system and vaccine van.

Okokwu further said the 60-day vaccination campaign will fast-track the administration of the vaccine and avoid any losses of vaccine due to expiration.

Meanwhile, for the first time in the year, Malawi Thursday registered zero new cases, zero admissions and zero deaths of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Health minister.

Since the first cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in April 2020, over 2,300 people have died of the pandemic in Malawi out of 61,800 accumulated confirmed cases. Enditem