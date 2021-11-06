Cameroonian PM urges stronger private public partnerships for industrial development

Cameroonian Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute on Friday called for stronger private-public partnerships to help accelerate industrial development of the Central African nation.

“Our country is in search of private partners capable of contributing to her industrial strategy and development,” Ngute said during a ceremony to launch a maize transformation factory in Mbankomo locality of the Centre region where the capital, Yaounde is located.

“Government is ready to create the right environment for win-win partnerships for such initiative,” Ngute added, stressing that the factory was a perfect example of a successful private-public partnership deal.

He said industrialization, structural transformation of the economy and development of human capital were the pillars that will guarantee sustainable inclusive development of the country’s economy capable of withstanding external and internal shocks.

Cameroon needs to fight price hikes and other economic hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic by producing and consuming locally, Ngute said during the occasion that was also attended by senior government officials and diplomats.