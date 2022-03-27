Market Women Trained On Signs And Symptoms Of Tuberculosis

Janok Foundation, a community-based organisation in the Ablekuma Central of the Greater Accra Region has sensitised opinion leaders and market women on the signs and symptoms of Tuberculosis (TB) to mark the world TB Day.

Madam Jane Amerley Oku, the Chief Executive Officer of the organisation in an interview with the Ghana News Agency encouraged women to undergo regular health examination for early detection and treatment of TB as well as its related diseases.

He said according to health authorities, treatment of TB was free and available and urged them not to shy away from checking their health status, which would help in prolonging their survival.

Madam Oku said TB was a disease caused by germs that spread from one person to another through the air, which usually affected the lungs and could also affect other parts of the body.

“It is in view of this that the Foundation has embarked on this public education activities to make you aware of this health menace as we celebrate the TB Day,” she said.

The Chief Executive entreated persons who were coughing for more than two weeks to report to the nearest health facility for diagnosis and treatment.