McDan Aviation Private Jet Terminal Closed Down Over $3m Debt

Ghana Airport Company shuts down McDan Aviation Private Jet Terminal over $3m dollars debt.

Management of Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) has locked up McDan Aviation Private Jet Terminal popularly known as Terminal 1.

The move follows the failure of the company to pay over $3 million debt owed to the company.

Information is that two police officers have been stationed at the entrance to stop access to the facility.

The chairman of the Ghana Airport Company divisional Union of the Public Services Workers Union of TUC, Alhaji Abdul Issaka Bamba argued in an interview that payment of the outstanding debt is long overdue.

Mr. Bamba threw the support of the Union behind the action of management warning any other partners owing the company will suffer similar fate.