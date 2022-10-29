Media personnel, PROs sensitised on learning through play

Media personnel and Public Relation Officers of the Ghana Education Service in the Northern Region have been sensitised on play-based learning methodology to improve their reportage and handling of this method, respectively, to improve learning outcomes for children.

The workshop, organised in Tamale by the Right to Play (RTP) Ghana, an international non-governmental organisation, was also to deepen the understanding of the journalists and the public relations officers as partners in the play-based learning pedagogy of the country.

Participants were taken through the work of RTP Ghana and the promise the methodology has for Ghanaian children in improve their learning.

The methodology had been implemented in three regions – Greater Accra, Volta and Northern – with 55 districts in the said regions offering direct support to basic schools.

Mr Austin Kwabena Brako, Communication Specialist, RTP Ghana, said the organisation had been working with the Ministry of Education and its agencies to enhance the standard of education in Ghana.

These agencies include the Ghana Education Service, National Teaching Council, National Council on Curriculum and Assessment, and the National Schools Inspectorate Authority.

Mr Farouk Alhassan, Project Officer of the NGO, said it had championed play-based learning in the country whilst supporting government to improve on the quality of education, especially at the basic level.

The RTP Ghana had also engaged the GES to develop manuals and guidelines on Early Child Education Policy, he said.

It had collaborated with the University of Education, Winneba, and 15 other colleges of education to integrate play-based methodology into course outlines and curricular.

“This will equip teachers with the skills needed even before they are introduced to the classrooms,” Mr Alhassan said.

The participants commended the organisation for the training and called for more partnerships to improve the quality of education in the region.