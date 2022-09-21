Melcom Care Foundation supports 13 veteran journalists

The Melcom Care Foundation has lent support to the Centre For Communication and Culture to honour 13 veteran journalists who are on record to have spoken truth to power in an objective and fearless manner.

A statement issued by Melcom Care Foundation and copied to the Ghana News Agency said a cheque in support of Sponsorship for the Award Ceremony was presented to the Centre by Mrs Sonya Sadhwani, Melcom Group of Companies Director of Brand Management and received by Mr Enimil Ashon, Executive Director, Centre for Communication and Culture.

Speaking at the ceremony the Melcom Group Director of Communications Mr Godwin Avenorgbo stated that “The media has the men and women, who have the capacity to lead the National interest by becoming the reliable voice of the voiceless in an all-inclusive focus on what matters most in favour of the citizens.”

He said Melcom was happy to support the centre to honour veterans who had demonstrated the act of objective, bold, fair, fearless and professional Journalism when it mattered most.

Mr Ashon thanked the Melcom Care Foundation for the kind gesture.

He announced that the awardees would be honoured as part of the observance of this year’s Founder’s Day in memory of The Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana’s first President on the theme “Ghanaian Media: The Bold, Beautiful, Ugly and the Maverick.”