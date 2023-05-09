Members of NPP advised to avoid voter apathy

Mr Kwame Baffoe, the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has called on the members, supporters and sympathisers of the Party to avoid voter apathy to enable them to “break the eight” in Election 2024.



He said many Party members were disgruntled about the behaviour of some government appointees, which led to people having issues with appointees, saying if that was not addressed it could lead to voter apathy and affect the NPP’s chance of winning the next elections.



He said in breaking the eight-year governance cycle of the fourth republic, all Party faithful should unite and eschew factors that tended to derail their chances of victory in 2024.



Mr. Baffoe made the call when addressing the Bono Regional Youth Conference and Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) Orientation programme organised by the Regional Youth Wing of the Party in Sunyani.



The conference was attended by National, Regional and Constituency executives, the youth wing, TESCON members and some Party faithful across the region.



He said in breaking the eight, the NPP should consider itself as an opposition party “hungry” for power and fight as they did in 2016, saying “if we don’t vote against ourselves, then breaking the eight is possible.’



Mr Baffoe said in the 2020 parliamentary and presidential elections, out of the 12 constituencies in the region, the NPP lost six of the seats in the parliamentary race but won in nine constituencies in the presidential election.



He therefore called on the youth wing and TESCON members to rally support for the Party’s victory in the 2024 general election, saying breaking the eight was important to the NPP fraternity.



Ms. Mimi Duah, the Deputy National Women’s Organiser of the Party, urged the Party’s executives at all levels to go to the grassroots and establish good relations with the people and teach them things they need to know.

She said people should be engaged constantly to enhance the Party’s chances of winning the next general election.