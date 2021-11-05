Men urged to stop urinating in gutters

Madam Cecilia Abenaah Dapaah, Minister for Sanitation and Water Resource, has asked men to desist from urinating in gutters.

She said the pollution of public gutters with urine caused environmental havoc to the lives of people, especially those who sit near gutters to work and make ends meet.

She said the attitude of men urinating anyhow does not help in the desire to achieve the country’s sanitation objectives.

Speaking at the 32nd edition of the Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) conference at Akyawkrom in the Ejisu Municipality, the Minister said it was important for all to help to protect and preserve the country’s surface water bodies.

Madam Dapaah pointed out that sanitation and hygiene had been the major challenge confronting the nation.

However, the government was poised and working from all angles to make Ghana a hygienic place to stay.

The four-day sanitation and hygiene (WASH) conference, which was celebrated under the auspices of CONIWAS GHANA, was on the theme, “Repositioning the wash sector for emergency response and sustainable development”.

Madam Dapaah appealed to those still engaged in illegal mining (galamsey) to desist from that act since they were causing serious havoc to the country’s river and water bodies.

Mrs Basilia Nanbigne, Executive Secretary of CONIWAS Ghana, appealed to landlords to provide toilet facilities in their homes to avoid rampant open defecation.

She also cautioned those who dump refuse into water bodies, and other indiscriminate areas to desist from such acts.