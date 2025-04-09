Minister Urges Lands Commission Reforms

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armarh-Kofi Buah, has made a forceful appeal for reform at the Lands Commission amid widespread perceptions of corruption and inefficiency.

During a working visit to the institution, Buah stated, “The perception out there is that the Lands Commission is one of the most corrupt institutions in Ghana. It’s time to wake up and change that narrative. Ghanaians expect better.”

His remarks come as the newly elected administration, under the National Democratic Congress, seeks to implement sweeping public sector reforms.

The Minister stressed that the initiative is not politically motivated but reflects the mandate given by the people to foster accountability and reset institutions for the benefit of all citizens.

“This is not about politics. The people of Ghana have given the NDC government a super majority to reset this country.

We are not here to witch-hunt anyone. Elections are over— it’s time to build Ghana together,” he emphasized. Buah underscored that restoring public trust and streamlining land administration are essential steps toward transforming the Lands Commission into a model institution.

His call for change signals a broader commitment to institutional renewal aimed at enhancing service delivery and reducing entrenched corruption.

This renewed focus on accountability may provide an opportunity for improvements in land governance that have long been sought by civil society and stakeholders across the country, underscoring the critical link between effective public institutions and sustainable national development.