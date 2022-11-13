Monetisation of party branches will affect NDC’s future – Henry Ametefe

Mr Henry Ametefee, the Volta Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has called for strategies to sustain the Party without compromising its structures through monetisation.

He said monetisation of the branches showed a bleak future for the Party and should be addressed.

Mr Amertefee, addressing the regional delegates conference in Ho, said the leadership should take the issue seriously to save the Party.

He said the NDC had grown stronger despite election era intimidation and militisation of the Volta Region and noted the role of data in the success story.

“Today’s political arena has changed. Data is speaking now and for the first time in the region, data was used”.

Mr James Gunu, the NDC Regional Secretary, said the digitisation innovation would help correct collation errors as occurred in the 2020 elections.

He said split voting patterns affected the election successes of the party and should be corrected.

Donor fatigue made it difficult to get funding for party activities, he said, and commended present and past members of parliament and executives for the continuous support.

Leaders of the Party present, including Mr Edward Doe Adzaho, former Speaker of Parliament, and Mr Daniel Agbodakpi, a former MP, also condemned the monetised electioneering, and cross-party voting.

More than 700 delegates voted to elect leaders for 15 positions from among 52 contestants.

There was about a two-hour delay due to the late arrival of delegates.

Mr Doe Adzaho donated GHC10,000 towards the congress, while Ernest Agbeshi, MP for Ashaiman, gave GHC20,000.