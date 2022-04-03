Moroccan King Solidifies Relationship With Spain

His Majesty King Mohammed VI and President of the Spanish Government, H.E. Mr Pedro Sanchez have solidified their relationship following a phone conversation to set the pace for implementation of partnership agreements on all issues of common interest.

The Ministers and other officials of both countries have, therefore, been tasked to take steps and implement the concrete actions as part of an ambitious roadmap covering all areas of the partnership, integrating all issues of common interest.

King Mohammed VI further extended an invitation to President Sánchez to visit Morocco, in the very next few days as the relationship between the two countries enter a new stage, based on mutual respect, reciprocal trust, permanent consultation and frank and loyal cooperation.

During the phone conversation, His Majesty the King reiterated His high appreciation for the content of the message sent to Him by the President of the Spanish Government regarding the agreement to have Western Sahara operate autonomously under Rabat’s rule.

Recently, Spain wrote to the Moroccan king, Mohammed VI agreeing that having Western Sahara operate autonomously under Rabat’s rule is “the most serious, realistic and credible” initiative for resolving a decades-long dispute over the vast African territory.

This marked an enormous departure from Spain’s earlier stance of considering Morocco’s grip on Western Sahara an occupation. The shift followed months of frosty diplomatic relations and led to the announcement of a flurry of visits by Spanish officials to its southern neighbour.

According to a statement issued by Morocco’s royal palace, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez recognized “the importance of the Sahara issue for Morocco” in a letter to King Mohammed VI. The President of the Spanish Government in his message to the Moroccan King, also stressed that “the two countries are inextricably linked by affections, history, geography, interests and shared friendship”.

Mr Sanchez said he was “convinced that the destinies of both peoples are linked as well” and that “the prosperity of Morocco is linked to that of Spain, and vice versa. Spain considers the autonomy initiative presented by Morocco in 2007 as the basis, the most serious, realistic and credible, for resolving the dispute.”