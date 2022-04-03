STMA Tree Planting Initiative Receive Commendation

The Sekondi/Takoradi Metropolitan Director of Education, Madam Sally Nelly Coleman, has lauded the Assembly for the fruit trees planting exercise, saying it must be replicated across the country.

“It’s a policy in our schools that children eat fruits once a day and this initiative under the Twin-cities in a sustainable partnership programme has come in handy to help our schools to plant some of these fruit trees to feed our students,” she said.

Madam Coleman said aside saving parents some money, the initiative could contribute to the overall health of students and enhance academic activities.

The Director was speaking during a stakeholders meeting on identifying areas for tree planting and general inputs from the public.

She, therefore, encouraged the 35 schools participating in the programme to own it and find means of watering and nurturing the trees to grow well.

Mr Isaac Aidoo, the Project Coordinator, said about 5000 fruit trees would be planted in the schools, communities and churches to enhance food security.

The overall objective was to address environmental degradation, food security and mitigate the adverse affects of climate change in achieving resilience within the twin-city, he said.

The project could also save schools from the havoc of rainstorm as the trees would serve as windbreaks and prevent their roofs from being ripped.

Mr Isaac Ephraim, the Acting Director of Parks and Gardens, called for stakeholders’ commitments to ensure the success of the project.

Mr Adomako Kwabia, the Deputy Western Regional Director, Forestry Commission, pledged his total support to realising the objective, which was in line with government’s agenda to green Ghana.