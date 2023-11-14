Morocco confiscates over 173,000 smuggled psychotropic tablets

Moroccan police and customs services foiled an attempt to traffic 173,650 psychotropic tablets on Monday evening at the Moroccan northern port city of Tangier, the official news agency MAP reported Tuesday.

According to a statement by the police, these tablets are hidden in packages of household appliances in a foreign-registered truck.

Moroccan border control seized the truck upon its arrival on board a ferry, and arrested the driver, an overseas Moroccan national, for judicial investigation.

Moroccan police and customs services have intensified crackdown on drug trafficking at border posts recently.