An unidentified woman was on Wednesday morning knocked down by a hit and run motor rider at the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange.

The middle-aged woman was crossing the road at a bus-stop heading towards the Gospel Light International Church at Circle when the incident happened.

She sustained some head and arm injuries and was rushed to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital by bystanders.

