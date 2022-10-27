Motorbikes commissioned for forest range supervision

Mr Benito Owusu-Bio, a Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, has commissioned 70 Yamaha cross-country motorbikes for forest range supervision.

They would be distributed to supervisors and forest guards in the various forest districts across the country.

The motorbikes were procured by the Forestry Commission to support the transportation needs of forest guards and to monitor illegal activities happening in the deep forest reserves.

Mr Owusu-Bio indicated that forest guards were facing plethora of challenges on daily basis, therefore; it was imperative they are given all the necessary logistics to help them patrol the forest reserves.

“We don’t have the full complement of staff to man all the forest reserves and so the few there must be assisted as much as possible for them to do their best,” he said.

He lauded the Commission for procuring the motorbikes from their internally- generated funds and charged them to use the bikes for the intended purposes and ensure regular maintenance.

Mr. Sulemana Nyadia, a Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, who received the keys to the bikes, said the logistics will go a long way to support their operations.

He asserted that the traditional forestry work was facing new challenges such as illegal mining and illegal logging; therefore, the tools had come at an opportune time to ease their work.

The team also paid a working visit to the Accra Zoo to inspect the progress of work made on the preparations towards the reopening of the Zoo.