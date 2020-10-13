Mr Kennedy Osei Nyarko, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Akyem Swedru Constituency, has commissioned a mechanised borehole for Sekunde in the Domeabra electoral area of the Birim South District.

According to the MP, the mechanised borehole was an additional facility to ensure that the handwashing protocol, a measure to curb the spread of the coronavirus, was not abandoned with the excuse of no water.

He said the preventive protocols of the coronavirus required frequent hand washing under running water with soap, hence the need to provide adequate water facility.

Mr Nicholas Adu Gyamfi, the Assemblymember for the area, expressed gratitude to the District Assembly and the MP for their collaborative effort in providing the water facility.

He called on the people to judiciously use the water and admonished Ghanaians to avoid the injudicious use of facilities such as the free electricity and water, given to the public to cushion them against the impact of the coronavirus pandemic