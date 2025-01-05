MP-Elect Bede Ziedeng Expresses Frustration Over Lack of Media Support During 2024 Campaign

Bede Anwataazumo Ziedeng, the Member of Parliament-elect for Lawra Constituency, has openly shared his frustrations regarding the media’s lack of support during his 2024 election campaign.

In an interview with Nandom FM, Ziedeng revealed how certain local radio stations, which he believed could have played a pivotal role in amplifying his message, chose not to support his bid for Parliament, almost jeopardizing his success.

Ziedeng specifically pointed to West Link FM, a station with limited broadcast reach, noting that its coverage area hindered the effectiveness of his campaign outreach. “West Link FM is still not fully established, and if I go there to speak, some people may not get the information I’m trying to put across,” Ziedeng said, indicating his concern over the station’s limited audience.

His frustration was further compounded by his experience with Tideltaa FM. He explained how, despite his efforts to engage with the station, he had not been invited for interviews, and even when he offered to purchase airtime, his money was rejected. “I even send money to buy airtime, and they reject my money. So if I insist on going there, my message can be twisted, and going there will be a recipe for disaster,” Ziedeng said, expressing a deep sense of betrayal.

Despite these challenges, Ziedeng remains optimistic and determined to continue his efforts to reach his constituents through other available media avenues. However, his comments shed light on the challenges candidates face when media outlets fail to offer equitable support during elections.