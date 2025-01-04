MP-Elect Ohene Kwame Frimpong Donates GH¢10k to Kantamanto Fire Victims,

Ohene Kwame Frimpong, the Member of Parliament-elect for Asante Akyem North, visited the Kantamanto Market on January 3, 2025, to show solidarity with traders affected by the devastating fire that struck the market the previous day.

The blaze, which began in the early hours of January 2, destroyed over 100 shops in one of Africa’s largest secondhand clothing markets, leaving many traders with significant losses. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation, and authorities are assessing the full extent of the damage.

During his visit, Frimpong expressed deep empathy for the victims and assured them of his continued support in the aftermath of the disaster. As an immediate form of assistance, he donated GHC 10,000 to help those affected, and he vowed to return with additional support as the recovery efforts continue. His gesture was particularly meaningful to the traders from his constituency, who will benefit from his commitment to help them rebuild their businesses and lives.

Frimpong’s swift response highlights his dedication to community welfare and his advocacy for vulnerable groups. While the immediate financial aid is a critical first step, affected traders are also calling on the government to accelerate efforts to restore their livelihoods. Kantamanto Market plays a vital role in the local economy, not just for Ghana, but for people across the region, making its reconstruction essential to the well-being of many.

Frimpong’s actions underscore the importance of responsive leadership in times of crisis, with his donation offering hope to the traders and his promise of further assistance showing his ongoing commitment to supporting his community.