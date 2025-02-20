MPs Demand Swift Action to Curb Football Violence

In a spirited session of Parliament, Ghana’s lawmakers united in condemning the recent surge of violence at football matches and called for immediate measures to enhance security at stadiums nationwide.

The debate was ignited by the tragic stabbing of an Asante Kotoko fan at Nsoatreman during a Ghana Premier League game—a shocking incident that was compounded by an attack on a referee during a Division One game between Elmina Sharks and Swedru All Blacks.

The MP for Berekum West, Dickson Duah, expressed his deep concern over the alarming rise in hooliganism. He urged the Ghana Football Association and the National Sports Authority to implement strict security protocols, enforce disciplinary measures rigorously, and promote public education on sportsmanship. Duah’s comments reflect growing worries that the lack of robust security is turning match venues into hazardous environments.

Adding to the chorus of dissent, Isaac Adongo, the MP for Bolga Central, argued that the Ghana Premier League should not continue unless proper safety measures are in place, warning that current stadium conditions are nothing short of a death trap. Meanwhile, Sammy Awuku, representing Akuapem North, highlighted the role of alcohol in fueling violent behavior, calling for restrictions on nearby drinking establishments. Awuku also criticized poor officiating, noting that controversial refereeing decisions often serve as a catalyst for fan riots and violence.

First Deputy Speaker Bernard Ahiafor, presiding over the debate, has ensured that the collective concerns of Parliament will be formally delivered to the sports minister for urgent action. Beyond the immediate call for improved security, this session underscored a broader need for systemic change within Ghana’s football culture—a shift that could restore safety and integrity to a sport that is central to national pride.

While some members acknowledged that not every issue is clear-cut, the prevailing sentiment was one of urgency. The hope is that these calls for reform will lead to decisive action, making Ghana’s stadiums safe havens once again and allowing the country to enjoy football as a unifying, celebratory national pastime.