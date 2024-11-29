Friday, November 29, 2024
    Emerging Markets

    MTN Extends Ralph Mupita’s Contract as Group President and CEO Until 2030

    By: News Ghana

    Telecommunications giant MTN has confirmed the extension of Ralph Mupita’s contract as Group President and CEO until 31 August 2030.

    This extension comes after the MTN board of directors approved the decision on 29 November 2024, extending Mupita’s original contract, which was set to expire in September 2025.

    The extension is aimed at ensuring continuity in leadership as MTN navigates a challenging global and regional business environment. The company faces complex geopolitical issues, market volatility, and macroeconomic uncertainties, all of which require stable leadership to maintain focus on its strategic goals.

    In a press release issued by MTN’s board chairman, Mcebisi Jonas, the company expressed confidence that Mupita’s extended tenure will help tackle these challenges while ensuring that MTN continues its growth trajectory. Jonas praised Mupita for his leadership during critical growth phases, noting that his guidance has been integral to the company’s success in recent years.

    With the extended leadership period, MTN intends to uphold its commitment to shareholders, stakeholders, and its customers, continuing to expand across diverse markets while remaining focused on long-term strategic priorities.

