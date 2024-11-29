Friday, November 29, 2024
More
    Dc B Ccf Ab C D B B C
    Technology

    MTN Group Partners with Open RAN Development Company to Enhance Network Innovation Across Africa

    By: Roger A. Agana

    Date:

    MTN Group and the Open RAN Development Company (ODC) have announced a strategic partnership aimed at developing and testing innovative Open RAN (ORAN) solutions tailored to meet the diverse demands of telecommunications networks across Africa.

    This collaboration reflects MTN Group’s commitment to providing affordable, high-quality connectivity throughout the continent, from urban hubs to rural areas.

    MTN, headquartered in Johannesburg and operating in over 20 countries across Africa and the Middle East, serves more than 280 million customers. With a mission to drive digital solutions that foster Africa’s development, MTN has consistently adopted cutting-edge technologies to tackle connectivity challenges and cater to the region’s varied market needs.

    The partnership will focus on joint innovation initiatives, including testing and deploying ORAN solutions designed to enhance network agility, scalability, and efficiency. This includes a series of lab and field trials to ensure the optimized performance and seamless integration of ORAN technology with MTN’s existing infrastructure. MTN will also provide critical insights to guide ODC in refining its ORAN software and platforms, with a focus on leveraging artificial intelligence to reduce operational expenditures (OPEX) and improve network efficiency.

    Furthermore, the collaboration will explore advanced research into 6G technologies and non-terrestrial communications, integrating these developments into ODC’s ORAN stack. Amith Maharaj, MTN Group’s Network Design and Planning Executive, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “Open RAN represents a transformative approach to how we design and operate our infrastructure—enhancing flexibility, driving cost efficiencies, and paving the way for next-generation technologies.”

    Matthew Johnson, CEO of ODC, echoed this sentiment, highlighting that the partnership allows ODC to focus on MTN’s unique network needs while enhancing operational efficiencies and supporting the evolution of next-generation technologies, including AI and silicon innovations.

    This collaboration marks a significant step forward in advancing network innovation across Africa, empowering MTN to expand its reach, improve service quality, and build resilient, future-ready networks that serve communities and businesses across the continent. Through this partnership, MTN and ODC are unlocking new opportunities for network development, reinforcing MTN’s role in Africa’s digital transformation.

    Previous article
    Private 5G Networks to Outpace Digital Antenna Systems, Says ABI Research
    Next article
    MGA Consulting Wins Prestigious Business Promotion Award at AGI Ghana Industry and Quality Awards 2024
    Roger A. Agana
    Roger A. Aganahttps://www.newsghana.com.gh/
    Award-winning Journalist and Social media expert. CEO & Founder of News Ghana and Co- Founder of ModernGhana

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Share post:

    Subscribe

    Electoral Commission

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Ghana’s Presidential Candidates Sign Peace Pact Ahead of December Elections

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Presidential candidates in Ghana’s upcoming general elections have committed...

    Forty Young Women Graduate from MEST Africa’s GROW Digital Marketing Programme

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Forty young women have completed MEST Africa’s GROW Digital...

    NDC’s Kwame Awuah Darko Urges Ghanaians to Hold Party Accountable from Day One if Elected

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Kwame Awuah Darko, a prominent member of the opposition...

    MTN Extends Ralph Mupita’s Contract as Group President and CEO Until 2030

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Telecommunications giant MTN has confirmed the extension of Ralph...

    About us

    Ghana leading online news portal for executives in Ghana, Africa and around the World

    Address: No. 1 Ostwe Close Klannaa St, Box la 478, Accra

    Tel: +233 20 189 6055

    Email: newsghana101@gmail.com

    Menu

    The latest

    Ghana’s Presidential Candidates Sign Peace Pact Ahead of December Elections

    Headlines 0
    Presidential candidates in Ghana’s upcoming general elections have committed...

    Forty Young Women Graduate from MEST Africa’s GROW Digital Marketing Programme

    Business 0
    Forty young women have completed MEST Africa’s GROW Digital...

    NDC’s Kwame Awuah Darko Urges Ghanaians to Hold Party Accountable from Day One if Elected

    Politics 0
    Kwame Awuah Darko, a prominent member of the opposition...

    Subscribe

    © 2012-2024 News Ghana All Rights Reserved.

    error: Content is protected !!
    WP Radio
    WP Radio
    OFFLINE LIVE