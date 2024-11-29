MTN Group Partners with Open RAN Development Company to Enhance Network Innovation Across Africa

MTN Group and the Open RAN Development Company (ODC) have announced a strategic partnership aimed at developing and testing innovative Open RAN (ORAN) solutions tailored to meet the diverse demands of telecommunications networks across Africa.

This collaboration reflects MTN Group’s commitment to providing affordable, high-quality connectivity throughout the continent, from urban hubs to rural areas.

MTN, headquartered in Johannesburg and operating in over 20 countries across Africa and the Middle East, serves more than 280 million customers. With a mission to drive digital solutions that foster Africa’s development, MTN has consistently adopted cutting-edge technologies to tackle connectivity challenges and cater to the region’s varied market needs.

The partnership will focus on joint innovation initiatives, including testing and deploying ORAN solutions designed to enhance network agility, scalability, and efficiency. This includes a series of lab and field trials to ensure the optimized performance and seamless integration of ORAN technology with MTN’s existing infrastructure. MTN will also provide critical insights to guide ODC in refining its ORAN software and platforms, with a focus on leveraging artificial intelligence to reduce operational expenditures (OPEX) and improve network efficiency.

Furthermore, the collaboration will explore advanced research into 6G technologies and non-terrestrial communications, integrating these developments into ODC’s ORAN stack. Amith Maharaj, MTN Group’s Network Design and Planning Executive, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “Open RAN represents a transformative approach to how we design and operate our infrastructure—enhancing flexibility, driving cost efficiencies, and paving the way for next-generation technologies.”

Matthew Johnson, CEO of ODC, echoed this sentiment, highlighting that the partnership allows ODC to focus on MTN’s unique network needs while enhancing operational efficiencies and supporting the evolution of next-generation technologies, including AI and silicon innovations.

This collaboration marks a significant step forward in advancing network innovation across Africa, empowering MTN to expand its reach, improve service quality, and build resilient, future-ready networks that serve communities and businesses across the continent. Through this partnership, MTN and ODC are unlocking new opportunities for network development, reinforcing MTN’s role in Africa’s digital transformation.