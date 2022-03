Murder Suspect Wins “Miss Cell 2022” Pageant

Kirikiri correctional facility in Nigeria has hosted a beauty pageant for female inmates of the facility.

Dubbed “Miss Cell 2022”, the competition was to celebrate women facing the law, on the occasion of this year’s International Women’s Day.

Over 10 of the inmates were given the opportunity to showcase their talents, while one topped all to emerge the winner for the night.

A modelling session, choreography and other talent shows were organised to entertain the inmates within the correctional facility.

Chidinma Ojukwu, who is facing trial for the murder of CEO of Super TV, was crowned winner.

Alleged killer, Chidinma Ojukwu crowned “Miss Cell” in Lagos prison

Ms Ojukwu, the alleged murder suspect is an undergraduate who was accused of killing Usifo Ataga, on June 15, 2021.

She is charged with murder, stealing, and forgery alongside her sister, Chioma Egbuchu, and Adedapo Quadri and is standing trial for the offence at the Lagos High Court, sitting at Lagos’s Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS).

The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS) in Lagos said that she was allowed to participate in a beauty contest as part of its effort to rehabilitate the suspect and other inmates.

But mixed reactions greeted the pageant with many social media users unhappy that the murder suspect was allowed to partake in the competition.

