Namibia partners with Estonia to boost MSME digital transformation

The Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB) has joined forces with the Estonian Center for International Development (EstDev) to create a digital capacity and skills strategy designed to support Namibian micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Namibian MSMEs face challenges in adapting to digital technology, fostering sustainable innovation and ensuring continuous growth, as outlined in the 2022 Digital Financing for Sustainable Development report supported by the Namibian government and the United Nations, NIPDB said in a statement released Wednesday.

“We are very pleased to embark on our collaboration with the NIPDB. EstDev and NIPDB share the same motivation to deliver change. We also share the same vision to support Namibian MSMEs and start-up ecosystems,” said Nelli Timm, EstDev’s African regional advisor, in a statement.

Through a joint investment of 146,000 euros (about 154,000 U.S. dollars), the NIPDB and EstDev partnership represents a resolute stride towards strengthening and advancing the capabilities of Namibia’s MSME sector, particularly in domains like online banking, e-commerce, streamlined mobile app usage, and online market research, NIPDB said.

The partnership between EstDev and NIPDB, stemming from strategic meetings in Estonia, will yield three key projects, including one commencing in November 2023, in Swakopmund, a coastal city in Namibia.

The projects will focus on promoting entrepreneurship and sustainable growth in Namibia with a focus on sustainable growth through green technology and a circular economy, addressing digital proficiency and strategies as well as strengthening economic ties and environmental advancement between Estonia and Namibia.

“The NIPDB’s mission to Estonia earlier this year provided a comprehensive view of a dynamic tech and innovation ecosystem. The insights gained and connections forged during this visit are now yielding positive results, as we’ll see Namibian MSMEs benefiting from Estonia’s experiences and learnings,” said Dino Ballotti, executive director of MSME Development, Innovation and Acceleration at NIPDB.