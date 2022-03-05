Namibia to raise fuel prices in March

Namibia will raise fuel prices in March due to a hike in global oil prices, the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) announced Monday.

Starting from Wednesday, March 2, petrol price will go up 120 Namibia cents per liter to 17.15 Namibia dollars, and diesel price up 130 cents to reach 17.28 Namibia dollars a liter in Walvis Bay, MME Executive Director Simeon Negumbo said, adding that fuel prices will be adjusted accordingly countrywide.

“Mismatch between the global oil supply-demand has led to an increase in fuel prices as well as geopolitical tension in the oil-producing regions,” he said. “If tensions in eastern Europe continue, fuel prices will go up again.” Enditem