Namibian poaching cases continue to decline

Namibia’s poaching incidents are continuing to decline with 14 rhinos and 5 elephants having been killed so far this year, a seven years low, Environment Ministry spokesperson Romeo Muyunda said Thursday.

According to statistics from the ministry, seven white plus one black rhinos were poached from private farms while six black rhinos were poached from the Etosha National Park.

The five elephants poached were from the Zambezi, Kavango East and Otjozondjupa regions, Muyunda said.

Namibia has attributed the drop in poaching numbers to improved law enforcement and more effective disruption of criminal networks. Enditem