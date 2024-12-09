Namibian President Congratulates John Dramani Mahama on His Victory in Ghana’s 2024 Elections

Namibian President Nangolo Mbumba has extended heartfelt congratulations to President-Elect John Dramani Mahama of Ghana, following his victory in the December 7, 2024 general elections.

In a press release dated December 9, signed by the Press Secretary Alfredo Tjiurimo Hengari, President Mbumba expressed his admiration for the success of Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), acknowledging that the victory is a reflection of the unwavering commitment of the Ghanaian people to democracy and the rule of law.

“The election of H.E. Mahama is a testament to the trust the Ghanaian people have in his leadership and his commitment to the development of the nation,” Mbumba said.

He also emphasized the strong bilateral ties between Namibia and Ghana, which have grown since Namibia’s independence, stating that these relations are rooted in shared struggles for freedom.

“I look forward to working closely with President-Elect John Dramani Mahama to further strengthen these ties for the mutual benefit of our nations,” Mbumba added.

The Namibian President concluded his message by wishing Mahama wisdom, resilience, and success as he begins his new mandate, expressing hope that his leadership will bring continued growth, unity, and prosperity to the people of Ghana.