National Consensus Needed to Strengthen Free SHS Policy

The Free Senior High School policy has been hailed as a major milestone for Ghana’s education system, yet its implementation continues to spark heated debates.

Speaking on Joy Prime, Wedad Sayibu, Director of School for Life, urged the country to come together for a national dialogue aimed at refining the policy.

“There is a general agreement that Free SHS is a good initiative, but the main concerns are about its quality, efficiency, and sustainability,” Sayibu noted. While the policy has undeniably increased access to education, she stressed the importance of evaluating its equitable reach and ensuring that all intended beneficiaries truly receive its advantages.

Critics of the current model argue that without a clear focus on quality and accountability, the program may struggle to meet its long-term goals. Sayibu believes that exploring alternative financing models and innovative strategies is essential for improving the overall structure of the initiative.

Her call for a national consensus comes at a crucial time, as stakeholders from various sectors emphasize that sustaining educational gains requires not just access, but also excellence. A united discussion among policymakers, educators, and community leaders could lead to solutions that protect the program’s integrity and guarantee that no student is left behind.

As Ghana continues to invest in its future through education, the need for thoughtful and inclusive reform has never been more apparent. The conversation now moves from merely celebrating increased enrollment to ensuring that every child benefits from a robust, high-quality educational system.