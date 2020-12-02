The National Election Security Task Force has deployed 62,794 personnel nationwide to ensure law and order ahead of the December polls.

The taskforce is drawn from the Police Service, Military, Fire Service, Prison Service, Immigration Service, Customs Service, and the National Intelligence Bureau.

Mr James Oppong-Boanuh, the Inspector-General of Police said the Taskforce was ready to guard all the 275 coalition centres and 40,000 polling stations across the country.

The IGP, who is also the Chairperson of the Taskforce, said it had identified 6,178 flashpoints nationwide ahead of the elections, and assured the country of approaching all the polling centres as hotspots.

There are about 33,367 polling centres and 275 collation centres for the December 7 polls.