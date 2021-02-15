The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has sensitized artisans and schools in Akim Oda on the new variant of Covid-19, as part of its first-quarter activity for the year 2021.



The sensitisation programme sought to raise awareness on the risks related to the new variant of the disease and highlighted the need for all to strictly adhere to the precautionary measures to stop the spread.

Madam Rejoice Biscoff, NCCE Director at Akim Oda, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said information obtained from the Ghana Health Service showed that the new variant was very dangerous and spreads quickly.

She, therefore, called on Ghanaians to abide by the safety protocols which included social distancing, mask-wearing, frequent hand washing and regular checkups, adding that many people would lose their lives if care was not taken.

The NCCE Director also discouraged the act of stigmatization against recovered Covid-19 patients and said it was better to reintegrate the recovered into society.

She mentioned post-election community engagement on good governance and peaceful co-existence, civic education on COVID-19, building public capacity to fight corruption and undertaking civic engagement of child protection, child rights and child marriage as some of the proposed activities in the first quarter of the year.