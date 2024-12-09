NDC Acknowledges Loss of Techiman South Seat Amid Electoral Tensions

Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has confirmed that the party lost the Techiman South seat in the December 7, 2024, parliamentary elections.

Gyamfi made this admission during a press conference held several hours after the polls closed, as the country awaited the official results.

“In the Bono East Region, the home region of the incoming First Lady, I can tell you that out of the 11 constituencies, we have won 10. The only one we did not win is Techiman South,” Gyamfi stated

However, despite this acknowledgment, tensions have risen in the Techiman South constituency. NDC leaders and supporters, both at the national and local levels, have reportedly obstructed the Electoral Commission (EC) officials from declaring the official collated results for the constituency.

A viral video further revealed the chaos in the area, showing NDC supporters attacking the constituency collation center and ransacking the premises. In the footage, ballot papers from Techiman South are seen scattered across the forecourt of the center, adding to the confusion surrounding the results.

This incident, coupled with similar disruptions in other constituencies, has caused delays in the transfer of collated results from the constituency level to the regional level, hindering the process for onward transmission to the Electoral Commission chairperson, Jean Mensa, who serves as the returning officer for the presidential election.