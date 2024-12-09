Violence Erupts in Techiman South as NDC Supporters Besiege Collation Centre

Tensions escalated in the Techiman South constituency on Sunday afternoon, as a group of irate youths, believed to be supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), stormed the parliamentary collation center.

Demanding the immediate declaration of the election results, the group took violent action, forcing their way into the Techiman Divisional Police Headquarters, where the collation center was located.

The protesters, armed with firearms and other offensive weapons, wreaked havoc on the premises, destroying parts of the police building and shattering glass windows. They set fire to election materials, including the certified results from the Electoral Commission (EC), and fired sporadic gunshots, further escalating the chaos.

The situation became more intense when the protesters broke into an office at the police headquarters, where incumbent Member of Parliament, Mr. Martin Adjei Korsah, along with Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Oduro Amaning, the Deputy Bono East Regional Police Commander, were being kept for safety. Fortunately, the timely arrival of military personnel helped defuse the situation and secure the safety of those involved. However, several police officers sustained injuries during the incident.

The unrest stemmed from frustration over the delay in announcing the parliamentary results, with the angry demonstrators alleging that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the police were attempting to manipulate the outcome in favor of Mr. Korsah, the incumbent MP.

Techiman South Electoral Officer, William Bamfo-Apori, confirmed the devastation, telling the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the election materials, including the results, had been completely destroyed in the fire. “We can’t declare the parliamentary results now because there are no results to declare,” he said, highlighting the extent of the damage caused by the attack.