Ralph Poku-Adusei Vows NPP Will Bounce Back Stronger After 2024 Losses

Ralph Poku-Adusei, the newly elected Member of Parliament for Bekwai, has expressed confidence that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will bounce back stronger despite suffering significant losses in the 2024 general elections.

In his victory speech on December 7, after securing the Bekwai seat, Poku-Adusei conveyed optimism and determination, reaffirming his belief that the NPP will regain its strength and relevance in the future. His message underscored the challenges the party has faced but also highlighted the potential for recovery as he embarks on his parliamentary journey.

Attributing his victory to divine intervention, Poku-Adusei thanked his supporters, including party executives, coordinators, friends, family, and sympathizers, for their unwavering support. He also acknowledged the pivotal role of maintaining the Bekwai seat, noting that any other NPP candidate might have lost to the independent contender.

While reflecting on the turbulence and disunity within the NPP during the elections, Poku-Adusei urged his party members to come together for a stronger future, quoting the adage, “He who fights and runs away lives to fight another day.” He called for unity within the NPP, emphasizing the need for new leadership and introspection as part of the party’s rebuilding process.

As a lawyer, Poku-Adusei is positioned to play a key role in reorganizing the NPP and helping to showcase its accomplishments. His vision for the Bekwai constituency revolves around self-reliance, focusing on initiatives like job creation, poverty alleviation, agricultural development, infrastructure, youth employment, education, and pensions.

Poku-Adusei’s victory represents the first step toward realizing these goals, and he is determined to lead with optimism. “We will be back again,” he declared, reinforcing his commitment to the NPP’s future. “This too shall pass,” he added, inspiring hope and a sense of resilience within the party as it looks to the next chapter.

With Ralph Poku-Adusei’s leadership, the NPP is poised to regroup and forge ahead, shaping the future of the party and its contributions to Ghana’s development.