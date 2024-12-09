Political Analyst Hails Bawumia’s Gracious Concession as a Display of Statesmanship

John Osae-Kwapong, a political analyst and fellow at the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), has lauded New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate, Mahamudu Bawumia, for his dignified concession to opposition candidate John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) following the 2024 general elections.

Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show (ABS) on Monday, December 9, Osae-Kwapong described Bawumia’s concession speech as a refreshing display of statesmanship, drawing parallels to Bawumia’s early political career in 2008. “It brought back for me memories of 2008 Dr. Bawumia—when he first appeared on the political scene. The speech was very refreshing; again, it was very statesmanlike,” Osae-Kwapong remarked.

The analyst emphasized that while Bawumia’s defeat was acknowledged, the concession speech was also reassuring for his supporters, affirming that despite the loss, it was not the end of the political journey. “Gracious in defeat but also reassured his supporters that, whilst you may have lost the battle, this is not the end of the fight,” he added.

Osae-Kwapong further commended Bawumia for placing the nation’s peace and unity above political rivalries. He highlighted that this gesture helped diffuse tensions after a highly charged electoral season. “He wasn’t obligated to do what he did yesterday,” Osae-Kwapong said. “He could have still waited for the official declaration from the EC, but as he mentioned, for the sake of peace, reducing the tensions… it was a very commendable, statesmanlike thing to do.”

According to the political analyst, Bawumia’s actions underscored a commitment to Ghana’s democratic stability, setting a high standard for political conduct. This gesture has been widely praised as a timely reminder of the importance of prioritizing the nation’s unity over partisan interests, especially during critical moments in the country’s democratic journey.