NDC Communications Officer Urges Restraint Amid Victory, Cautions Against Violence

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called for restraint from its supporters in the wake of the party’s recent victory in the 2024 general elections.

Sammy Gyamfi, the national communications officer of the NDC, urged party members to avoid any attacks on state institutions or acts of vandalism that could undermine the integrity of the victory.

“There is no need to tarnish the victory by attacking and invading state institutions. There is no need to attack government institutions or vandalise any public property; there is no need for that,” Gyamfi said in a statement.

Gyamfi also cautioned that acts of destruction could potentially serve as an opportunity for corrupt officials from the outgoing administration to cover up their wrongdoings. “There are many NPP supporters who want to destroy evidence of their wrongdoings and criminal conduct. Don’t give them a smooth excuse to do that,” he warned.

The NDC communications officer emphasized the importance of preserving the integrity of public offices and ensuring that accountability for alleged corruption under the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is upheld.

He called on supporters to focus on celebrating responsibly while the legal and institutional processes continue to unfold. Gyamfi’s statement comes as tensions remain high in the aftermath of the election, with both parties navigating the transition period. Stakeholders across the country are closely monitoring the situation, hoping for a peaceful and cooperative transition as the country moves forward.