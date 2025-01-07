NDC Professionals Women Celebrate Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang’s Historic Appointment as Vice President

The NDC Professionals Women group has extended heartfelt congratulations to Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang on her groundbreaking achievement as Ghana’s Vice President, marking a historic milestone for gender equity and women’s empowerment.

In a statement issued on January 7, the group praised Opoku-Agyemang not only for her personal accomplishments but also for the significance of her role in shaping a more inclusive future for women in Ghana and beyond. As a respected academic and leader, they noted, her journey serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration, urging women to break barriers and aim for greater leadership roles.

“Your achievement is a beacon of hope and progress for women across the nation, affirming that leadership has no gender barriers,” the statement read. The group highlighted Opoku-Agyemang’s previous contributions to Ghana, particularly her advocacy for policies that have empowered women and girls. Among the initiatives they applauded were the creation of the Women’s Development Bank and the provision of free sanitary pads for schoolgirls. These policies, they emphasized, not only advance women’s economic independence but also ensure dignity and equal opportunities for young girls.

The Women’s Development Bank, in particular, is seen as a transformative initiative that will enable female entrepreneurs to access capital, thereby contributing to the nation’s economic growth. The provision of free sanitary pads, they added, addresses a significant challenge for many girls, ensuring they can continue their education without interruption, fostering greater gender equality in schools.

The group expressed high expectations for the future, confident that Opoku-Agyemang’s leadership will promote policies that ensure equity, inclusivity, and sustainable development for all Ghanaians. They also pledged their unwavering support as she embarks on this new chapter in Ghana’s political history.

“Your leadership assures us that the voices of women will be amplified, their contributions recognized, and their challenges addressed with urgency and empathy,” they concluded, expressing pride in Opoku-Agyemang’s historic accomplishment and confidence in the lasting impact of her tenure.

With strong support from women across the nation, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang’s election as Vice President signals a powerful step toward gender equality and women’s empowerment in Ghana.