The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has suspended Mr Samuel Koku Anyidoho, its former Deputy General Secretary.

A letter signed by Mr Johnson Asiedu-Nketia, General Secretary of the NDC, which was made available to the Ghana News Agency by the Party, said.

According to the letter, its meeting on the 20th January, the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the Party considered two separate petitions from two registered members of the NDC, who lodged official complaints against Mr Anyidoho’s conduct, which was viewed to be in breach of the Party’s disciplinary code for its members as contained in the NDC Constitution.

It said the petitioners were Mr Mobarak Abdul-Karim, Oti Regional Communication Officer of the NDC and Mr Eric Adjei, Bono Regional Deputy Communication of the NDC.

It said at the end of its deliberations, the following decisions were taken in accordance with article 46(6) and 46(8)(b) of the Party’s Constitution.

“That with immediate effect Mr Anyidoho’s membership of the NDC be suspended.

That the petitions be referred to the Party’s disciplinary Committee for further action.”

It said Mr Anyidoho was therefore, to take note, and that notice was hereby given that his membership of the NDC had been suspended pending the hearing and final determination of the petitions against his conduct.

“It is our hope that you will co-operate with the Disciplinary Committee for an expeditious determination of this case,” it said.

